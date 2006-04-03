Michael Brown: Bush knew levees could breach; Chertoff should quit

Sat, 03/04/2006 - 22:06 — admin

From this March 3 CNN transcript come these claims from former FEMA head Michael Brown:

- FEMA had been marginalized.

- He thinks Michael Chertoff should quit or be fired.

- He thinks Chertoff was misleading the American public about Brown appearing on TV and characterizing it as show-boating.

And, this:

MESERVE: In the transcripts of the 29th briefing, you talk about conversations you had that morning with the president. This is the day of landfall. And you say you talked to him about a number of things. He's asked questions breaches of the levees. How did the president know to ask about breaches of the levees? Did he have reports in hand at that time already that that had happened in New Orleans?

BROWN: There's no question in my mind he probably had those reports, because we were feeding in the Homeland Security Operations Center, into the White House sit room, all of the information that we were getting. So he had to have had that information. Plus, I think the president knew from our earlier conversations that that was one of my concerns, that the levees could actually breach.

MESERVE: So are you saying when you said recently that it was baloney that the White House didn't know about the breaches on Monday night -- are you saying that the president knew about the breaches on Monday morning?

BROWN: He knew that was a potential, because my testimony has been...

MESERVE: And he knew there were reports of them?

BROWN: Well, yes. He knew about the reports of potential breaches. Now, I think we're drawing a fine line here. Because even I have testified that I didn't know whether we had a breach of the levees or the levees had been topped. But somehow in the 11:00 to 1:00 timeframe, that became clear because we had sent someone out to actually look at them and see.

In other skull news, reports are that Chertoff might be leaving, but those have since been denied.