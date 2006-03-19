College students clean up New Orleans

Sun, 03/19/2006 - 23:20 — admin

Instead of going to the beach or the mountains, some college students on spring break went to New Orleans to help in the clean-up: "In New Orleans, an industrious kind of spring break":

The next night at Light City, off St. Claude here in New Orleans, the group from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, ate a chicken nugget (yes, singular) and, as Jones says, instant mashed potatoes that they poured straight out of the box. And nighttime? "I'm sleeping with 3,000 of my closest friends who I've never met before."

Yet, according to both president Bush and Harry Reid, there are jobs that Americans won't do. Both of them supported importing illegal aliens to do the cleanup rather than the more American choice of making sure that the cleanup was done not just by volunteers but by American hurricane victims instead.